264 / 365
Sand patterns
BoB if you have time.
14th March 2020
14th Mar 20
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
908
photos
92
followers
78
following
72% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Alternates-1
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
13th March 2020 1:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Shutterbug
ace
Does look BoB. That seems to bring out some color. Very beautiful like an abstract.
March 14th, 2020
