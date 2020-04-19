Sign up
Fishing boat
A rare sight since the beginning of the lockdown period. The fish price has collapsed because the demand is low since the restaurants have closed. Therefore, most fishermen do not even go to sea anymore.
19th April 2020
19th Apr 20
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter.
