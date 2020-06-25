Previous
Next
Sailing class by etienne
300 / 365

Sailing class

25th June 2020 25th Jun 20

Etienne

ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
82% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Margo ace
What a super capture Fav
June 26th, 2020  
Monique ace
Makes me want to go there immediately ☺️
June 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise