Little head by etienne
307 / 365

Little head

My broken shadow, looking down from the quay of a dried river.
3rd July 2020 3rd Jul 20

Etienne

Jason ace
Good Idea
July 4th, 2020  
Diana ace
Such an interesting image and shadow.
July 4th, 2020  
