A curious mirage effect by etienne
A curious mirage effect

If you look closely, you will notice that the island and the rocks around it look like they are floating slightly above the water level. This optical distortion is created by a thermal gradient across the atmospheric layers.
26th August 2020 26th Aug 20

Etienne

@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
Yes, it makes it look like a cruise ship.
August 26th, 2020  
