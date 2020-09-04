Sign up
Inside a butternut squash flower
Trying to use my camera as a microscope to highlight a hairy structure that I was not suspecting at first
4th September 2020
4th Sep 20
Etienne
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter.
Lesley
ace
You certainly managed that! This is awesome!
September 9th, 2020
