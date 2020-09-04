Previous
Inside a butternut squash flower by etienne
Inside a butternut squash flower

Trying to use my camera as a microscope to highlight a hairy structure that I was not suspecting at first
4th September 2020 4th Sep 20

Etienne

@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
Lesley ace
You certainly managed that! This is awesome!
September 9th, 2020  
