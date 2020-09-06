Sign up
334 / 365
Resurrection
I got this lelie as a gift from a friend almost 20 years ago. It had disappeared over the last 6 years, so I thought it had died, but this summer, here it is, blooming again.
6th September 2020
6th Sep 20
0
0
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter.
1167
photos
98
followers
68
following
91% complete
328
329
330
331
332
333
334
335
592
593
594
595
596
334
335
597
Views
0
Album
Alternates-1
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
3rd September 2020 5:51pm
