352 / 365
Cold winter afternoon
The air was very transparent yesterday afternoon.
9th January 2021
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter.
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Alternates-1
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
8th January 2021 5:49pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful clouds.
January 9th, 2021
