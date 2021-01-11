Sign up
Frosty foopath
You will not often see this kind of picture from me, since we rarely have so much frost.
11th January 2021
11th Jan 21
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter.
Album
Alternates-1
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
9th January 2021 11:30am
Tags
scenesoftheroad-29
