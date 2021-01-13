Previous
Night fishing by etienne
Night fishing

This shot lacks sharpness but daylight was mostly gone already. I had to crawl in the cold water in order to make the shot at the birds level. I guess photography makes us a bit mad sometimes 🙂
13th January 2021 13th Jan 21

Etienne

@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
