From the orchard by etienne
361 / 365

From the orchard

For the Mundane challenge : Apple. This is one of the first apples from a young tree I planted 4 years ago. This particular variety is red outside but it also exhibits some red colored “clouds” embedded in the apple flesh.
20th January 2021 20th Jan 21

Etienne

@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
Photo Details

