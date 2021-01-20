Sign up
From the orchard
For the Mundane challenge : Apple. This is one of the first apples from a young tree I planted 4 years ago. This particular variety is red outside but it also exhibits some red colored “clouds” embedded in the apple flesh.
20th January 2021
20th Jan 21
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter.
1223
photos
97
followers
69
following
354
355
356
357
358
359
360
361
358
620
359
621
360
622
361
623
Views
3
Album
Alternates-1
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
19th January 2021 11:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mundane-apple
