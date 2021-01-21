Previous
Last red cabbage standing by etienne
362 / 365

Last red cabbage standing

The external leaves have played their shielding role against the weather and the insects. They are now cracking open under the pressure of the vegetable core, which is still growing in the cold.
21st January 2021 21st Jan 21

Etienne

@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
Lesley ace
Oh wow, isn’t nature clever? I really like how all the layers are clearly defined in this shot.
January 21st, 2021  
