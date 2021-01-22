Sign up
Previous
Next
363 / 365
But where is the surfer gone ?
I am sure this scene will echo to something from your photographer's experience : I catch the surfer, adjust the zoom, adjust the focus, press the shutter and ... the subject has disappeared from the picture.
22nd January 2021
22nd Jan 21
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter.
