But where is the surfer gone ? by etienne
363 / 365

But where is the surfer gone ?

I am sure this scene will echo to something from your photographer's experience : I catch the surfer, adjust the zoom, adjust the focus, press the shutter and ... the subject has disappeared from the picture.
22nd January 2021 22nd Jan 21

Etienne

@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter.
Photo Details

