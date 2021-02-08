Previous
Next
Too soon by etienne
Photo 378

Too soon

I almost stepped on it in our lawn yesterday. The warm weather of the last days probably fooled it to come out of hibernation too early.
8th February 2021 8th Feb 21

Etienne

ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
103% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kate ace
Great closeup. Glad you didn't step on it!
February 8th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise