Photo 387
Round apartment building
Notice the pair of windows, one facing south east, the other south west. Combined with the absence of corners, this provides a great lighting inside. The terrace is also full south.
For the last week of the Flash of Red Challenge.
26th February 2021
26th Feb 21
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
1288
photos
104
followers
66
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Alternates-1
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
1st December 2020 11:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2021
Lesley
ace
How unusual but I can imagine it working very well. Does it have a nice view?
February 26th, 2021
