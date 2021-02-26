Previous
Next
Round apartment building by etienne
Photo 387

Round apartment building

Notice the pair of windows, one facing south east, the other south west. Combined with the absence of corners, this provides a great lighting inside. The terrace is also full south.

For the last week of the Flash of Red Challenge.
26th February 2021 26th Feb 21

Etienne

ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
106% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
How unusual but I can imagine it working very well. Does it have a nice view?
February 26th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise