Photo 389
Triangular houses
Tis architecture is a bit strange, as there is no window on this side of the houses. The actual colour is yellow.
For the last week of the Flash of Red Challenge
28th February 2021
28th Feb 21
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
Views
5
Fav's
1
Alternates-1
COOLPIX S8200
18th December 2020 2:16pm
Tags
for2021
