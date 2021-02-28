Previous
Next
Triangular houses by etienne
Photo 389

Triangular houses

Tis architecture is a bit strange, as there is no window on this side of the houses. The actual colour is yellow.

For the last week of the Flash of Red Challenge
28th February 2021 28th Feb 21

Etienne

ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
106% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise