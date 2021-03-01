Sign up
Photo 390
The fisherman
This is certainly a visitor not aware of the area. There is no fish to catch here in February from the shore, as the local species are all busy laying their eggs further away at sea.
1st March 2021
1st Mar 21
Etienne
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter.
1294
photos
103
followers
65
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Alternates-1
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
27th February 2021 6:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Great capture and mood, maybe he is practicing for next season ;-)
March 1st, 2021
