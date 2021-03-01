Previous
Next
The fisherman by etienne
Photo 390

The fisherman

This is certainly a visitor not aware of the area. There is no fish to catch here in February from the shore, as the local species are all busy laying their eggs further away at sea.
1st March 2021 1st Mar 21

Etienne

ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
106% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Great capture and mood, maybe he is practicing for next season ;-)
March 1st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise