Blue vintage

We were quite surprized to see this vintage car parked in front of a house in our neighbourhood last week. It is a Citroen 2 CV, the most iconic French car of the 1960's, that you can see in all French movies of that period. It was a low cost and robust car aimed at a large public, but with a lot of technological innovations for the time, particularly a suspension that allowed a spectacular amplitude of movement on bumps or during road turns.