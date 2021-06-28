Previous
Next
Le Tour de France (3) by etienne
Photo 426

Le Tour de France (3)

Here is the Yellow Jersey, carried on the shoulders of the Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe during the stage of yesterday.
28th June 2021 28th Jun 21

Etienne

ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
116% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise