Photo 426
Le Tour de France (3)
Here is the Yellow Jersey, carried on the shoulders of the Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe during the stage of yesterday.
28th June 2021
28th Jun 21
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter.
1442
photos
110
followers
58
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Album
Alternates-1
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
27th June 2021 2:31pm
