A drink in the sun by etienne
Photo 428

A drink in the sun

... on a white plastic table.
For the Technique challenge : controlled overexposure.
30th June 2021 30th Jun 21

Etienne

I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
Well done.
June 30th, 2021  
