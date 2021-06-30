Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 428
A drink in the sun
... on a white plastic table.
For the Technique challenge : controlled overexposure.
30th June 2021
30th Jun 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Etienne
ace
@etienne
I live along the North coast of Brittany (France), but I spend some time in West Cork (Ireland) in the winter. For my photos, I use...
1447
photos
111
followers
58
following
117% complete
View this month »
421
422
423
424
425
426
427
428
Latest from all albums
773
426
774
775
243
427
428
776
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Alternates-1
Camera
COOLPIX S8200
Taken
30th June 2021 1:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
technique116
Leli
ace
Well done.
June 30th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close