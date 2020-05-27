Previous
The Hawk by etwimages
3 / 365

The Hawk

This hawk has been hanging around neighborhood for months but I kept missing him with my camera. Finally, with camera in my hand, He few right over my head and landed in a tree over my head. Finally !!!
27th May 2020 27th May 20

Tom Weight

@etwimages
