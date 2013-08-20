Previous
Thanksgiving at Grandma's House
Thanksgiving at Grandma's House

"Over the river and through the woods
To Grandmother's house we go..."

My cousins and I were reminiscing yesterday about the Thanksgivings we spent at our grandmother's house in Summit, New Jersey. It was Grandma's favorite holiday, because all the family gathered at her house. On Christmas, she visited us.

There was seldom snow on Thanksgiving, but this is the only old photo I have of Grandma's house. It was taken by my Aunt Alice, probably in the 1950's. It started as a slide, became a print and then was digitized.
Christine Sztukowski
Such a beautiful home and memories
