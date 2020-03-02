Sign up
Photo 2306
Mt Pleasant Baptist Church
I had this thought at the beginning of Lent to photograph churches, but I got sidetracked. When the churches closed because of the coronavirus, I decided to take pictures of a few of them. They are empty, but each one has character and beauty.
2nd March 2020
2nd Mar 20
Diane Owens
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Tags
church
