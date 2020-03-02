Previous
Next
Mt Pleasant Baptist Church by eudora
Photo 2306

Mt Pleasant Baptist Church

I had this thought at the beginning of Lent to photograph churches, but I got sidetracked. When the churches closed because of the coronavirus, I decided to take pictures of a few of them. They are empty, but each one has character and beauty.
2nd March 2020 2nd Mar 20

Diane Owens

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
638% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise