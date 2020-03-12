Sign up
Photo 2306
Nostalgia
One day in 1999 my son Jon and I took a photo trek along River Road. The plantation houses were decorated for Christmas, the day was sunny and we were pretty pleased with some of our film photos!
Tezcuco Plantation, ca 1855, was then open for tours and bed-and-breakfast guests. Two years later, it burned to the ground.
12th March 2020
Diane Owens
20th August 2019
tezcuco
