Nostalgia by eudora
Photo 2306

Nostalgia

One day in 1999 my son Jon and I took a photo trek along River Road. The plantation houses were decorated for Christmas, the day was sunny and we were pretty pleased with some of our film photos!

Tezcuco Plantation, ca 1855, was then open for tours and bed-and-breakfast guests. Two years later, it burned to the ground.
12th March 2020 12th Mar 20

Diane Owens

@eudora
