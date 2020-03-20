Previous
Iris with some kind of bugs by eudora
Photo 2312

Iris with some kind of bugs

I visited the botanic garden today. Like many places it was deserted and a little creepy--but the iris were pretty.
20th March 2020

Diane Owens

@eudora
@eudora
Photo Details

