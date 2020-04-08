Sign up
Photo 2338
My orchid is blooming!
The flowers have brown spots, but no matter. My granddaughter gave me the plant for Mother's Day two years ago. It did not bloom last year and it looks a little bedraggled, but it came through just when we needed it!
8th April 2020
8th Apr 20
Diane Owens
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Tags
orchid
