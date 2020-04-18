And on Day 27...

I needed to get away from news of the pandemic. My husband watches it on TV and I get constant updates on my phone. I drove across the river to take pictures at Cinclare Sugar Mill.



Now, I love old buildings, but I don't trespass. A golf cart with a woman, her grandson and a cute little white dog approached my car. Thinking she was a security guard, I held up my camera and asked if it was OK to take pictures. She didn't care, but she asked me if I'd gotten any sugar.



Hunh?



There's a pile of sugar, tons of it, in the warehouse. They put it on barges and ship it all over the world. Go get you some.



Wouldn't it be dirty? asked her grandson.



Naw, just get you a Ziplock bag and dig down a little. Go ahead. Get you some!



Right. I was going into a deserted building to dig in a huge pile of sugar to steal a little of it? I declined.



My husband said it was an attempt at entrapment. He also said the sugar was probably not in this old building.



But where else would this happen? I love Louisiana.

