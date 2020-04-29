Previous
The Least of These by eudora
The Least of These

"For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me. . . . Then the righteous will answer him, ‘Lord, when was it that we saw you hungry and gave you food, or thirsty and gave you something to drink? And when was it that we saw you a stranger and welcomed you, or naked and gave you clothing? And when was it that we saw you sick or in prison and visited you?’ And the king will answer them, ‘Truly I tell you, just as you did it to one of the least of these who are members of my family, you did it to me." Matthew 25:35-40
29th April 2020 29th Apr 20

Diane Owens

@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011.
