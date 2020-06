Social distancing on the levee

A shot from early May. You'd think with nothing else to do, I would not be so far behind on processing!



As we ventured out to walk on the levee, we noticed little socializing and a certain tentativeness. We saw a few LSU football players training by running up and down the levee (whew!) AND we saw football Coach Orgeron running by himself (I don't think coaches and college athletes can work together right now.) The river is high. It was great to get outside!