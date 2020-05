Ah Elvira, how I miss thee!

Feral cats have secret lives that mere people can only guess at. Elvira, one of our TNR kittens, disappeared for several weeks around Christmastime. We think she may have gotten lost or locked in someone's garage. When she returned, skinny and skittish, another cat had taken her spot in our yard. Elvira moved a couple of houses away and now returns only to visit.