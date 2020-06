Avoid this path

While staying at the camp in Hopedale with the family, I explored this path until it got too marshy. A couple of days later my ankles started to itch so much that it was hard to sleep. When the usual remedies were ineffective, I visited the doctor. Chiggers. I'm now taking meds and the itching has subsided. I feel stupid, as one of our sons used to get chiggers on Boy Scout camping trips, but I'd forgotten the lessons we learned about prevention. I'll be more careful next time!