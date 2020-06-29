Previous
Another bee balm by eudora
Another bee balm

The app says this is wild bergamot, a species of bee balm. Again, this does not look like my mother-in-law's bee balm!
29th June 2020 29th Jun 20

Diane Owens

@eudora
@eudora
bruni ace
Nice bokeh. I probably never saw a bee balm before.
July 3rd, 2020  
