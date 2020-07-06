Previous
The Confederate statue stays
Officials voted July 6 to keep the state of a Confederate statue in front of the courthouse in Clinton, LA. The inscription on the pedestal states that it was erected in 1909 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
