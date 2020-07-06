Sign up
Photo 2424
The Confederate statue stays
Officials voted July 6 to keep the state of a Confederate statue in front of the courthouse in Clinton, LA. The inscription on the pedestal states that it was erected in 1909 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
6th July 2020
6th Jul 20
Diane Owens
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Tags
clinton
