Virtual Vacation

Since we won't be able to take a real vacation this year, I'm reviewing old travel photos and filling in some blanks. This shot of the lighthouse staircase at Cabrillo National Monument was taken during a family vacation to San Diego, CA in 2008. Great trip: my husband and son went to the U.S. Open, we all visited Sea World and the San Diego Zoo.



The camera? My first digital, a Nikon P4 compact camera.