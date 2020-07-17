Previous
Orange Grove Plantation Store by eudora
Orange Grove Plantation Store

One of the old buildings I've been photographing for years. It's actually in better shape than I thought it would be.
17th July 2020 17th Jul 20

Diane Owens

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Beth Wiesner
I love the shape of this building! We don’t have any places like that around here, but we watch a lot of “Home Town” on HGTV — it looks like some of the buildings I see on there.
July 22nd, 2020  
