Photo 2436
Time flies
My grandson is 13 today. A teenager! I was lucky enough to spend time with the family right after he was born.
26th July 2020
26th Jul 20
0
0
Diane Owens
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
2768
photos
30
followers
39
following
667% complete
2429
2430
2431
2432
2433
2434
2435
2436
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P4
Taken
29th July 2007 9:04pm
Tags
family
