Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2442
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
Circa 1776
4th August 2020
4th Aug 20
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diane Owens
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
2774
photos
29
followers
39
following
669% complete
View this month »
2435
2436
2437
2438
2439
2440
2441
2442
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
1st August 2020 12:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stgabrielchurch
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Is it an Independent Church? (o; I really love these beautifully simple churches. fav
August 6th, 2020
Allison Williams
ace
Perfect setting.
August 6th, 2020
Diane Owens
ace
@olivetreeann
I love them, too. They seem like such a pure statement of faith. This Catholic parish has built a newer sanctuary for worship but maintains the old building. Several years ago when I went inside, it was being renovated.
August 6th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close