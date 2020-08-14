Sign up
Photo 2447
Leman's
A large old store in Donaldsonville, Louisiana, Leman's has been on preservation lists for years, first as endangered and more recently as saved. I think that means someone plans to restore it.
14th August 2020
14th Aug 20
Diane Owens
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Tags
lemans
