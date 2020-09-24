Previous
Student Athlete by eudora
Photo 2463

Student Athlete

For better or worse, American football is starting again. We won't be attending any games, but watching them on TV has given my husband a lift. While he watches the games, I work on my own football project, the organization of 15 years of pictures of Brandon's football.

This is one of my favorites, showing University of Louisiana player Emeka Onyenekwu after a particularly wrenching loss to the University of Florida in 2012. I found Emeka on Linkedin. After college graduation and a brief stint in the NFL, he went on to earn a master's degree in business from Tulane University.
