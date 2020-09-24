Student Athlete

For better or worse, American football is starting again. We won't be attending any games, but watching them on TV has given my husband a lift. While he watches the games, I work on my own football project, the organization of 15 years of pictures of Brandon's football.



This is one of my favorites, showing University of Louisiana player Emeka Onyenekwu after a particularly wrenching loss to the University of Florida in 2012. I found Emeka on Linkedin. After college graduation and a brief stint in the NFL, he went on to earn a master's degree in business from Tulane University.