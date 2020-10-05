An imperfect picture for an imperfect day

The day began with news that the Check Engine light in one of our cars knew what it was talking about. The car may need a new engine, it will be in the shop for quite some time and warranty coverage is unclear. My 21-year-old granddaughter, who drives the car, was upset to learn that the dealer would not give her a loaner. The good news, if COVID has a bright side: her classes are mostly virtual and she works mostly from home. And she lives on the bus line.



Then Tropical Storm Beta strengthened into a hurricane headed toward New Orleans.



My one and only photo of the day was of this guy, a stink bug, I think. (I prefer the name pumpkin bug.) Our cat Evander scared him away before I could get a better shot.



After a lackluster dinner, my husband said, "What you need is a glass of wine." I already had one.