Busted!

I don't trespass when taking pictures of old buildings (well, hardly ever) but my husband gets nervous at some of the places I go. I've photographed this house, Ashland Belle Helene, dozens of times, staying behind the fence. I've even had security guards tell me to go ahead as long as I stayed behind the fence. On this day, a security guard zoomed up, blocking my car in and told me I'd have to move on. Of course my husband was with me....