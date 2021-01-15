Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2527
Photgraphers at Glacier Point
My son Jon and I took a trip to Yosemite in 1998. Photographers began to gather early at Glacier Point to shoot the sunset.
Shot on film. Edited in Luminar and Silver Efex.
15th January 2021
15th Jan 21
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diane Owens
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
2878
photos
31
followers
40
following
692% complete
View this month »
2520
2521
2522
2523
2524
2525
2526
2527
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
1st January 2021 3:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yosemite
,
glacierpoint
carol white
ace
Great silhouettes
January 15th, 2021
Walks @ 7
ace
Iconic and love the silhouettes.
January 15th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close