Photgraphers at Glacier Point by eudora
Photo 2527

Photgraphers at Glacier Point

My son Jon and I took a trip to Yosemite in 1998. Photographers began to gather early at Glacier Point to shoot the sunset.

Shot on film. Edited in Luminar and Silver Efex.
15th January 2021 15th Jan 21

Diane Owens

@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
carol white ace
Great silhouettes
January 15th, 2021  
Walks @ 7 ace
Iconic and love the silhouettes.
January 15th, 2021  
