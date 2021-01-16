Previous
Commander by eudora
Photo 2528

Commander

Our newest community cat is getting used to us. When we can get him into a carrier, we'll take him for shots and neutering. A cat lady's work is never done.

16th January 2021 16th Jan 21

Diane Owens

katy ace
Not a cat person but what a terrific photo of this one!
January 20th, 2021  
