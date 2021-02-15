Sign up
Photo 2547
She will be fine (I hope)
The Katrina rose survived Hurricane Katrina, but she is not used to weather like this. Why were my roses blooming in February anyway?
15th February 2021
15th Feb 21
Diane Owens
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Taken
15th February 2021 11:19am
Tags
katrinarose
