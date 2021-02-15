Previous
She will be fine (I hope) by eudora
Photo 2547

She will be fine (I hope)

The Katrina rose survived Hurricane Katrina, but she is not used to weather like this. Why were my roses blooming in February anyway?
15th February 2021 15th Feb 21

Diane Owens

@eudora
