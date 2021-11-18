Previous
Progress! by eudora
Photo 2754

Progress!

In Donaldsonville, the Lemann building from the 1870's is being renovated into commercial space and "artist preferred housing."
18th November 2021 18th Nov 21

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
754% complete

