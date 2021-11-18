Sign up
Photo 2754
Progress!
In Donaldsonville, the Lemann building from the 1870's is being renovated into commercial space and "artist preferred housing."
18th November 2021
18th Nov 21
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
