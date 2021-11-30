Previous
Next
A lot to love about camellias by eudora
Photo 2755

A lot to love about camellias

1. They bloom in winter, or at least what we in the South call winter.
2. There is an infinite variety of them.
3. My mother-in-law grew and loved them (but I've had no luck)
4. They are all beautiful.
30th November 2021 30th Nov 21

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
754% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise