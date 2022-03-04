Previous
Mystery flower by eudora
Photo 2800

Mystery flower

This was in a floral arrangement. My flower app says it MAY be Leucospermum cordifolium. Is anyone familiar with it?
katy ace
Not a clue but a stunning subject and photo Diane FAV
March 5th, 2022  
marie-elizabeth
I don’t know that one but it’s fascinating!
March 5th, 2022  
