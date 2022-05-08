Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2828
Happy Birthday, Pop and Unc
My father Edwin (on the right) and his twin brother Paul were born on May 8, 1904. This is not really a half-and-half, but as I remember my mom on Mother's Day, I also wanted to remember my dad on his birthday.
8th May 2022
8th May 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
3317
photos
33
followers
47
following
774% complete
View this month »
2821
2822
2823
2824
2825
2826
2827
2828
Latest from all albums
2822
2823
2824
384
2825
2826
2827
2828
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
25th October 2019 10:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
marie-elizabeth
They look so handsome!
May 8th, 2022
bkb in the city
Wonderful family photo
May 8th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close