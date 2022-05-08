Previous
Happy Birthday, Pop and Unc by eudora
Happy Birthday, Pop and Unc

My father Edwin (on the right) and his twin brother Paul were born on May 8, 1904. This is not really a half-and-half, but as I remember my mom on Mother's Day, I also wanted to remember my dad on his birthday.
Diane

marie-elizabeth
They look so handsome!
May 8th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Wonderful family photo
May 8th, 2022  
