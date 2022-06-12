Sign up
Photo 2841
Empty bird feeder
A crepe myrtle blossom has fallen into the empty bird feeder. (I don't feed the birds during the summer.)
12th June 2022
12th Jun 22
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
3340
photos
34
followers
47
following
778% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
12th June 2022 5:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Sweet colour contrast.
June 13th, 2022
