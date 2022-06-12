Previous
Next
Empty bird feeder by eudora
Photo 2841

Empty bird feeder

A crepe myrtle blossom has fallen into the empty bird feeder. (I don't feed the birds during the summer.)
12th June 2022 12th Jun 22

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
778% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Delwyn Barnett ace
Sweet colour contrast.
June 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise