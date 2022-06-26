Previous
Next
Old and older by eudora
Photo 2847

Old and older

The Louisiana State Capitol (1931) and the Pentagon Barracks (1819) in Baton Rouge
26th June 2022 26th Jun 22

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
780% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise